Brickley (upper body) is probable to return Saturday against the Rangers, according to coach Bob Boughner, Matthew DeFranks of the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Brickley jumped off to a hot start, posting seven points in his first eight games. Despite how he's missed three contests in a row, it seems like we can pencil him in for Saturday.

