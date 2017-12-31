Panthers' Connor Brickley: Rare two-point game
Brickley scored the game-winning goal and set up the insurance marker in a 2-0 win over the Canadiens on Saturday night.
Brickley has 11 points in 28 games, but just four in his last 20. Nice game, but he's just not fantasy worthy.
