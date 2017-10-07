Panthers' Connor Brickley: Scores in opener
Brickley notched his first goal of the year in the second period of his team's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay.
Brickley doubled his career total with the goal, as his only other NHL goal came two seasons ago. With 13 minutes of ice time and a positive plus-minus rating, he's off to a better start than his first stint in Florida. However, he'll have to show a lot more before he's worth trusting in the majority of fantasy leagues.
