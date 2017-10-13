Brickley got two helpers in Florida's 5-2 win over the Blues on Thursday.

Through three games, that brings Brickley to three assists and four points on the season.The Massachusetts native is making his presence known on this Panthers team, scoring at least one point in each game thus far. After totaling just five points in 23 career NHL contests prior to this year, it seems like the 25-year-old is ready for a breakout campaign. He'll look to keep the scoring streak alive in Pittsburgh on Saturday.