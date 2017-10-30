Panthers' Connor Brickley: Unavailable against Lightning
Brickley (upper body) will not be in the lineup for Monday's matchup with Tampa Bay, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Brickley will miss his second straight contest with his upper-body malady. In addition, the team has not provided a timeline for his return, which makes the 25-year-old's status Thursday versus Columbus uncertain at best. When healthy, the Massachusetts native has been scoring just shy of a point per game (seven points in eight outings) and should factor in offensively again once given the all-clear.
