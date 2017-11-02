Brickley (upper body) will not return to action Thursday night versus the visiting Blue Jackets, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

This will mark the third consecutive absence for Brickley, who's been a pleasant surprise when healthy; we're talking seven points (two goals, five assists) to complement a plus-6 rating over eight games. It will be difficult for him to sustain that 18.2 shooting percentage upon his return, but he's already done enough playmaking to justify holding onto him in deep leagues.