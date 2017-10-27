Panthers' Connor Brickley: Unlikely to play Saturday
Brickley (upper body) is considered doubtful for Saturday's home game against the Red Wings, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The American pivot is off to a terrific start, having posted six points through eight games to supplement a plus-6 rating. If you've been depending on the savvy third-liner in fantasy leagues, know that he's day-to-day with his ailment and more likely to return for Monday's game against the visiting Lightning.
More News
-
Panthers' Connor Brickley: Day-to-day with upper-body ailment•
-
Panthers' Connor Brickley: Exits with undisclosed injury•
-
Panthers' Connor Brickley: Buries goal in victory•
-
Panthers' Connor Brickley: Tallies two assists•
-
Panthers' Connor Brickley: Scores in opener•
-
Panthers' Connor Brickley: Signs on with Sunshine State•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...