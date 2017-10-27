Brickley (upper body) is considered doubtful for Saturday's home game against the Red Wings, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The American pivot is off to a terrific start, having posted six points through eight games to supplement a plus-6 rating. If you've been depending on the savvy third-liner in fantasy leagues, know that he's day-to-day with his ailment and more likely to return for Monday's game against the visiting Lightning.