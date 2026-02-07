Black recorded a 27-save shutout in AHL Charlotte's 3-0 win over Grand Rapids on Friday.

Black has played in 27 games this season, going 18-7-2 with a 2.45 GAA and a .904 save percentage. He picked up his first shutout of the campaign and the fourth of his AHL career with this effort. Black was good in a limited role in 2024-25, and while his numbers have dipped a bit, he's still playing pretty well. The 24-year-old would likely be the next man up for the Panthers, which could be a situation that comes to pass if Daniil Tarasov (lower body) is still injured after the Olympic break.