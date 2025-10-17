Tarasov turned aside 30 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

The Panthers grabbed a 1-0 lead early in the first period, but after he allowed the tying tally to Jack Hughes on the power play in the second, Tarasov got beaten twice in the third, although the wasn't much he could have done on either goal. The 26-year-old netminder is still looking for his first win with Florida, and through two starts he's given up six goals on 53 shots as he tries to provide some stability behind Sergei Bobrovsky.