Tarasov will guard the road goal against Washington on Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tarasov will get the second half of Florida's back-to-back after Sergei Bobrovsky played in Friday's 9-1 loss to Carolina. The 26-year-old Tarasov has a 5-6-2 record with a 2.81 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 14 appearances of the 2025-26 campaign. Washington sits 11th in the league with 3.23 goals per game this season.