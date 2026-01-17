default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tarasov will guard the road goal against Washington on Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tarasov will get the second half of Florida's back-to-back after Sergei Bobrovsky played in Friday's 9-1 loss to Carolina. The 26-year-old Tarasov has a 5-6-2 record with a 2.81 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 14 appearances of the 2025-26 campaign. Washington sits 11th in the league with 3.23 goals per game this season.

More News