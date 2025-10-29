Tarasov turned aside 15 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Anaheim.

The Panthers outshot the Ducks 33-17 through 65 minutes, but Tarasov couldn't do much on either puck that got past him. Leo Carlsson's shorthanded goal came on a defensive zone breakdown by Florida, and there wasn't much anyone could have done to stop Cutter Gauthier's blistering one-timer on the power play. Tarasov is still looking for his first win with the Panthers, going 0-2-1 in three starts with a 2.64 GAA and an .886 save percentage. His opportunities to play this season will likely remain limited behind Sergei Bobrovsky.