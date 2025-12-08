Tarasov stopped 20 of 21 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Tarasov was beaten once in the second period, but that would be all the offense he'd allow against the Isles en route to his third win of the season. The 26-year-old endured a slow start to the season but has turned things around of late, posting a save percentage of .900 or higher in five of his previous six appearances.