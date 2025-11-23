Tarasov is slated to start Monday's road game versus the Predators, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Head coach Paul Maurice described Tarasov's relief appearance Saturday versus the Oilers as a good warmup for a pre-scheduled start Monday, which indicates Tarasov will be getting the nod. In Saturday's outing, he saved all 12 shots he faced, though the Oilers had two empty-net goals while Tarasov was pulled for an extra attacker. Tarasov is just 1-3-1 on the year with 13 goals allowed on 144 shots, good for a .910 save percentage.