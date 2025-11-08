Tarasov is set to start on the road against the Sharks on Saturday, per Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site.

Tarasov has a record of 0-2-1 with a 2.64 GAA and an .886 save percentage in three appearances this year. His last start came Oct. 28 when he turned aside 15 of 17 shots in regulation and overtime en route to a 3-2 shootout loss to Anaheim. San Jose is 6-6-3 and ranks 10th in goals per game with 3.33 this year.