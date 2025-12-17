Tarasov is expected to start at home against the Kings on Wednesday, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Tarasov will be looking for a better result after stopping 36 of 42 shots en route to a 6-2 loss to Colorado in his last start Thursday. He's 3-5-1 with a 2.84 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 10 appearances this season. The Kings rank 28th in goals per game with 2.59.