Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Falls to Flames on Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tarasov stopped 29 of 33 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to Calgary, with the Flames' final goal getting scored into an empty net.
Florida jumped out to a 2-0 lead less than three minutes into the first period, but Tarasov had given it back before the first intermission. The 26-year-old netminder allowed more than three goals in an outing for the first time all season, and through eight appearances as Sergei Bobrovsky's backup, Tarasov has gone 2-4-1 with a 2.67 GAA and .907 save percentage.
