Tarasov stopped 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal.

The 26-year-old netminder appeared headed for his first shutout of the season before a dazzling individual play by Cole Caufield got the Canadiens on the board with less than five minutes left in regulation. Nick Suzuki then beat Tarasov twice to steal the win for the visitors. Tarasov will be happy to see the calendar flip to January -- through five starts in December, he went 2-2-1 with a shaky 3.39 GAA and .888 save percentage.