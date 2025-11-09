Tarasov stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Tarasov remains winless through four outings, though the Panthers have given him just six goals of support in his appearances. Goals by Macklin Celebrini and Adam Gaudette were enough to send Tarasov to his third regulation loss of the campaign. The 26-year-old netminder has allowed a modest 10 goals on 80 shots -- he hasn't been anywhere near his best, but he hasn't let any game get too far out of reach. Expect Sergei Bobrovsky to get the nod for Monday's road-trip finale in Vegas.