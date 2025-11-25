Tarasov stopped 36 of 39 shots in Monday's 8-3 win over the Predators.

Tarasov was good enough as the Panthers' offense took advantage of a favorable matchup Monday. He's now 2-1-0 with eight goals allowed on 113 shots (.929 save percentage) through four outings in November. Overall, Tarasov has a 2-3-1 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .913 save percentage in seven contests this season. Sergei Bobrovsky is still in line for a majority of the starts, but Tarasov is proving his value in the backup role should he be needed for more work.