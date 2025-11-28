Tarasov will patrol the home crease versus Calgary on Friday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Tarasov has been surprisingly good for the Panthers in limited action this season, posting a 2-3-1 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .913 save percentage in seven contests. The 26-year-old is tied for ninth in save percentage in the NHL among goalies who have made at least seven appearances. The Flames are averaging a measly 2.32 goals per game, the worst mark in the NHL this season.