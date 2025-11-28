Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Gets starting nod Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tarasov will patrol the home crease versus Calgary on Friday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Tarasov has been surprisingly good for the Panthers in limited action this season, posting a 2-3-1 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .913 save percentage in seven contests. The 26-year-old is tied for ninth in save percentage in the NHL among goalies who have made at least seven appearances. The Flames are averaging a measly 2.32 goals per game, the worst mark in the NHL this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Gets plenty of help in win•
-
Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Expected to start Monday•
-
Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Strong performance nets first win•
-
Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Falls to Sharks•
-
Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Expected to start Saturday•