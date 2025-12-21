Tarasov stopped 25 of 30 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Blues. The sixth goal was an empty-netter in the third period.

Tarasov has alternated wins and losses in his last six starts dating back to Nov. 24, a span in which he's gone 3-3-0 with a 3.55 GAA and an .892 save percentage. Tarasov has allowed four or more goals in each of the defeats, and that inconsistency on a game-to-game basis makes him hard to trust him even as a potential streaming, plug-and-play option in standard leagues.