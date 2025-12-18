Tarasov stopped 27 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

The 26-year-old netminder bounced back nicely from a rough last start in which he coughed up six goals on 42 shots to the Avalanche on Dec. 11. Tarasov has four wins on the season, and all of them have come in his last seven outings, a stretch in which he's posted a 2.93 GAA and .912 save percentage.