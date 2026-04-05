Tarasov turned aside nine of 12 shots after replacing Sergei Bobrovsky midway through the second period of Saturday's 9-4 rout at the hands of the Penguins.

Neither goalie had much success behind the Panthers' injury-depleted blue line, as the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions were officially eliminated from the playoffs. Tarasov has just one win in his last six outings, going 1-4-0 with a rough 4.46 GAA and .873 save percentage.