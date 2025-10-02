Tarasov will protect the road goal in Thursday's preseason game versus the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tarasov is making his third start of the preseason. He's stopped 62 of 67 shots over his first two outings, good for a .925 save percentage. He'll be backed up by Brandon Bussi on Thursday, but it's likely Tarasov gets a full game in this one.