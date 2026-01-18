Tarasov turned aside 22 of 24 shots on net in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Tarasov posted his second consecutive win Saturday in an effort highlighted by a clean first and third period. With the victory, he now holds a 6-6-2 record, a 2.76 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 15 appearances this season. While his 4-2-1 record over his last seven starts has been impressive, his volume of appearances remains low behind Sergei Bobrovsky, who has seen 13 starts in that same time frame. However, Tarasov could continue to play his way into fantasy relevance as an option for spot starts if he continues to find the win column consistently. The 26-year-old netminder is just two wins shy of matching his career high from two seasons ago, giving him a positive fantasy outlook moving forward.