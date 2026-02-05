Tarasov is set to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Thursday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Tarasov is getting his first opportunity to play since he stopped 26 of 31 shots en route to a 5-4 loss to St. Louis on Jan. 29. He's 8-7-2 with a 2.67 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 18 outings in 2025-26. Tampa Bay has been one of the league's top teams dating back to Dec. 20, posting an 18-1-1 record while scoring an outstanding 4.10 goals per game over that stretch.