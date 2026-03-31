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Tarasov is slated to be between the pipes at home versus the Senators on Tuesday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Tarasov is currently stuck in a four-game losing streak and has managed just one victory in his last nine outings, going 1-8-0 with a 4.19 GAA over that stretch. Despite the lack of wins, the 27-year-old netminder continues to share the crease with veteran Sergei Bobrovsky. If the team doesn't bring Bobrovsky back next season, Tarasov figures to take over as the full-time No. 1 option.

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