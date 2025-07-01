Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Signs one-year deal Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tarasov signed a one-year, $1.05 million contract with the Panthers on Tuesday, according to PuckPedia.
Tarasov will take over the backup role to Sergei Bobrovsky in the short term, as Vitek Vanecek had that gig during the team's most-recent Stanley Cup run. Tarasov had a 7-10-2 record, 3.54 GAA and an .881 save percentage over 20 appearances with Columbus in 2024-25. Considering the Panthers' success and the fact that they're returning most of their core, Tarasov should make for a decent plug-and-play option when he's between the pipes during the 2025-26 campaign.
More News
-
Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Acquired by Cats•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Pulled early in Sunday's loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Starting Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Needed in relief Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Concedes three goals in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Set to face Ottawa•