Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Slated to start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tarasov was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and is expected to defend the visiting goal in Columbus on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Tarasov has lost his last three starts, allowing 12 goals and 94 shots (.872 save percentage). Overall, the 26-year-old Russian is 8-9-2 with a 2.80 GAA and a .903 save percentage. The Blue Jackets are 18th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.12 goals per game.
