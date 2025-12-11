Tarasov is expected to start on the road against Colorado on Thursday, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Tarasov has a 3-4-1 record, 2.47 GAA and .911 save percentage in nine appearances with Florida in 2025-26. He stopped 20 of 21 shots en route to a 4-1 victory over the Islanders in his last start Sunday. Utah is in a four-way tie for 15th in goals per game with 3.00.