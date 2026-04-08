Tarasov made 29 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to Montreal on Tuesday .

He came within 21 seconds of regulation win. But Ivan Demidov pulled Tarasov way out of position with a sick move before nicking the puck back out to Nick Suzuki, who scored into an empty net. It was Tarasov's second straight start; he allowed eight goals in two losses, one in a shootout.