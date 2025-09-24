Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Starting against Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tarasov will defend the road crease during Wednesday's preseason game against Carolina, Panthers play-by-play announcer Steve Goldstein reports.
After four seasons in Columbus, Tarasov joined the Panthers during the offseason and should serve as Sergei Bobrovsky's backup this year. Tarasov made 20 regular-season appearances for the Blue Jackets last year and went 7-10-2 with a 3.55 GAA and .880 save percentage.
