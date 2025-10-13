Tarasov will guard the road goal against the Flyers on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tarasov will make his Florida debut after being acquired from Columbus in the offseason. As a member of the Blue Jackets in the 2024-25 regular season, he provided a 7-10-2 record with one shutout, a 3.55 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 20 appearances. However, his numbers could get a boost behind the stingy Florida defense.