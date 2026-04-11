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Tarasov will defend the road net against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Tarasov has gone 0-1-1 in his last three appearances while surrendering 11 goals on 67 shots. He has a 10-15-3 record this campaign with a 3.20 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 30 appearances. Toronto sits 16th in the league with 3.09 goals per game this season.

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