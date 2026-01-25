Tarasov will start Sunday's contest against the Blackhawks, Panthers radio play-by-play announcer Doug Plagens reports.

Tarasov will get the second of Florida's back-to-back after Sergei Bobrovsky started Saturday night against the Wild. The 26-year-old is 7-6-2 with a 2.63 GAA and a .906 save percentage. He will put a personal three-game winning streak on the line against the Blackhawks, 26th in the NHL at 2.69 goals per game.