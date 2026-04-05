Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Starting Sunday after relief outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tarasov will get the start in net Sunday against the Penguins, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.
Tarasov and the Panthers will try to bounce back Sunday against the same opponent after Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Penguins. Starter Sergei Bobrovsky was chased early Saturday, and Tarasov didn't fare much better in relief, as the latter allowed three goals on 12 shots. Tarasov carries a 10-14-2 record, a 3.15 GAA and an .895 save percentage into Sunday's rematch.
More News
-
Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Surrenders five goals in loss•
-
Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Needed in relief Saturday•
-
Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Yields three goals in win•
-
Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Sunk by Isles•
-
Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Starting Saturday•