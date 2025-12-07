Tarasov will get the start Sunday against the Islanders, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

It'll be a rare start for Tarasov, who has appeared in just eight games this season while serving as the main backup to Sergei Bobrovsky. The 26-year-old has solid numbers though, sporting a 2-4-1 record with a 2.67 GAA and a .907 save percentage. With his team on the second of a back-to-back, he'll lead the charge against the Islanders, who have won three straight games.