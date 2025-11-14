Tarasov made 37 saves in a 6-3 win over Washington on Thursday.

It was his first win of the season (fifth start). "[Tarasov] was incredible, especially early in the game and early in the third when they had a few pushes and he was able to shut the door," Sam Reinhart told reporters after the game. "We were able to hold onto it." Tarasov is now 1-3-1 with a 2.60 GAA and .902 save percentage.