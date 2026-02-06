Tarasov sustained an apparent lower-body injury in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tarasov was hurt on the Lightning's fifth goal, and Sergei Bobrovsky came into the game to replace him. The severity of Tarasov's injury isn't yet known. He allowed five goals on 25 shots prior to the injury. He'll have three weeks to recover while the Panthers are off for the Olympic break.