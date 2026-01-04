Tarasov will start Sunday's contest against the Avalanche, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Tarasov will get his first start of 2026 against the league-leading Avalanche. The 26-year-old is 4-6-2 with a 2.96 GAA and an .899 save percentage as the number two goaltender behind Sergei Bobrovsky. The Avalanche come in on the second of a back-to-back but are owners of the league's best offense (4.08 goals per game).