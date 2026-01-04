default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tarasov will start Sunday's contest against the Avalanche, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Tarasov will get his first start of 2026 against the league-leading Avalanche. The 26-year-old is 4-6-2 with a 2.96 GAA and an .899 save percentage as the number two goaltender behind Sergei Bobrovsky. The Avalanche come in on the second of a back-to-back but are owners of the league's best offense (4.08 goals per game).

More News