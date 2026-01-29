Tarasov will be between the road pipes in St. Louis on Thursday, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tarasov is seeing more game action with fellow netminder Sergei Bobrovsky slumping of late. Tarasov is on a four-game winning streak, allowing five goals on 92 shots (.946 save percentage). Overall, Tarasov is 8-6-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 17 appearances this season. The Blues are the lowest scoring team in the league in 2025-26, producing 2.43 goals per game.