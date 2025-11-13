Tarasov will defend the home crease versus Washington on Thursday, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Tarasov will make his second start in three games, as the Panthers are giving Sergei Bobrovsky some extra time off. Tarasov is 0-3-1 with a 2.50 GAA and an .891 save percentage in four starts. The Capitals are 21st in NHL scoring this season, averaging 2.88 goals per game, after finishing second in 2024-25 with 3.49 goals per contest.