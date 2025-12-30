default-cbs-image
Tarasov will protect the home net against Montreal on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tarasov will get the second half of Florida's back-to-back after Sergei Bobrovsky played in Monday's 5-3 win over Washington. The 26-year-old Tarasov has a 4-6-1 record this season with a 2.97 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 12 appearances. Montreal is tied for fifth in the league with 3.29 goals per game this year.

