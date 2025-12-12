Tarasov gave up six goals on 42 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

This was the second half of a back-to-back for the Panthers, and they didn't play great in front of Tarasov. The 26-year-old has allowed 14 goals on 135 shots over his last four outings, going 2-2-0 in that span. Tarasov hasn't been strictly limited to back-to-back sets this season as the Panthers look for ways to keep Sergei Bobrovsky fresh. Overall, Tarasov is at a 3-5-1 record with a 2.84 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 10 appearances. Look for Bobrovsky to get the nod Saturday in Dallas.