Panthers' Denis Malgin: Aiming for Monday return
Malgin (undisclosed) is hoping to be ready for Monday's clash with Ottawa, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The news effectively rules Malgin out for the Panthers' next two contests, but at least establishes a timeline for his potential return to the ice. Prior to getting hurt, the Switzerland native registered 10 points in his previous 14 outings, including five scored with the man advantage. Connor Brickley has been deputizing in Malgin's stead, but the club appears set to go back to Radim Vrbata.
