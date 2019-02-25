Malgin is unlikely to play Monday after sustaining some form of injury at morning skate, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

The Panthers dealt Derick Brassard to the Avalanche by Monday's deadline, and Malgin's issue will likely force the team to deploy Bogdan Kiselevich or another defenseman up front unless a recall is made. Malgin can be used on both the power play and penalty kill in a pinch, so it'll be interesting to see who steps into that kind of role versus Colorado.