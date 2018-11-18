Panthers' Denis Malgin: Assigned to AHL
Malgin was assigned to AHL Springfield on Sunday.
Malgin was a healthy scratch Saturday against the Rangers, but he has five points in 14 games in a bottom-six role. The 21-year-old will look to capture more responsibility in the minors and continue to craft his game.
