Panthers' Denis Malgin: Called up from AHL
Malgin was recalled by Florida on Sunday, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
After being sent down to AHL Springfield on Friday, Malgin's services have been requested by the big club once again. The 20-year-old recorded 10 points in 47 games with Florida last season and will likely assume a bottom-six role, should he see game action.
