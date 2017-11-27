Panthers' Denis Malgin: Called up Monday
Malgin was recalled from AHL Springfield on Monday.
The 20-year-old Swiss' recall comes with Evgenii Dadonov (shoulder) set to miss at least Monday's contest against New Jersey. Malgin has suited up for 52 games in his NHL career, recording six goals and 10 points, mostly coming in a bottom-six role. That said, Malgin is a skilled player that could excel if given a steady run on the Panthers' top line alongside other offensively gifted players like Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau.
