Play

Malgin scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's 7-5 win over Edmonton.

The 21-year-old winger is cashing in on his scoring role of late with four goals and three assists through his past eight games. Malgin has flashed some offensive upside in the past, so he's worth a look in deep seasonal settings and daily contests while producing and receiving top-six minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories